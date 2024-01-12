Sales Trainee ( Harare)

Job Description

Are you a motivated, ambitious individual looking to kick-start your career in Sales? We have a unique opportunity for strictly 20 enthusiastic candidates to join our Sales Trainee program. This three month intensive training aims to groom and develop exceptional salespeople who will be sought after by leading companies. if you are ready to embark on an exciting journey to become a sales superstar, this program is tailored for you!

Duties and Responsibilities

Attending comprehensive training sessions over a three- month period.

Completing assignments and tasks assigned to you promptly and diligently.

Undertaking a one-month placement in a designated company to gain hands on experience.

Achieving set sales targets by promoting and selling in-house products as final assessment before completing the course.

Qualifications and Experience

Work level command of the English language, both written and spoken.

Strong communication skills with the ability to persuade and influence others effectively.

Aged between 18 and 23 at the time of applying.

Applicant should be present to take the training physically in Harare.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this exciting opportunity please follow these steps:

Send an email to: steve@thecharteredvendor.com with the subject line`Sales Trainee Application` In the email, include your full name, contact information and a brief introduction about yourself