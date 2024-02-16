Pindula|Search Pindula
Nash Paints

Salesperson (Bulawayo)

Nash Paints
Feb. 16, 2024
Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for Salesperson to be based at their Bulawayo Main Branch. The person will be responsible for selling paint products and paint accessories; meeting customer needs while obtaining orders from existing or potential sales outlets. He/She has to ensure that the customer is satisfied and adequately taken care of while making a purchase.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Greet and welcome customers.
  • Help customers find items in the store.
  • Check for stock in the branch as well as at other branches. Order requested stock for customers.
  • Provide customers with information about items.
  • Product knowledge.
  • Invoicing.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 O-level including Mathematics and English.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Sage X3 knowledge will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Drop your CV in person at Nash Paints Bulawayo Main branch (144A Beverly Building, 14th & JMN Nkomo Street) between 0900 - 1000 hours.

Deadline: 16 February 2024

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

