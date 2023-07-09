Pindula|Search Pindula
Salesperson (Bulawayo)

Teecherz Home & Office
Jul. 31, 2023
Job Description

Responsible for receipting, collection, safe custody of cash and selling goods to consumers that meet their needs and desires.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensuring that branch sales budgets are met.
  • Implementation of marketing strategies.
  • Stock Management
  • Ensuring the front desk is neat, presentable and equipped with all the necessary information e.g catalogues, fliers and branch contact numbers
  • Operating the switchboard, taking down messages, screening incoming calls and forwarding them to respective persons.
  • Receiving and welcoming guests and provide them with superb customer service in a positive office atmosphere.
  • Promptly attending to visitors and directing and announcing them appropriately.
  • Receiving all letters and packages and redistribute them to their appropriate departments.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a diploma in Marketing management or equivalent.
  • At least 1 years experience in the same position.
  • Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.
  • Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must email their CV to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for.

Deadline: 31 July 2023

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

