Salesperson (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will be reporting to the Branch Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Generating sales within and outside the branch in order to attain allocated sales budget.

Conduct market surveys including competitor and customer analysis.

Participating in marketing activities of the branch including brand awareness campaigns.

Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.

Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a diploma in Marketing Management or equivalent.

At least +1 years experience in the same position.

Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CVs together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.

Deadline: 16 August 2024