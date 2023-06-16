Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Nash Paints

Salesperson (Karoi)

Nash Paints
Jun. 19, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for Salesperson to be based at their Karoi Branch. The person will be responsible for selling paint products and paint accessories; meeting customer needs while obtaining orders from existing or potential sales outlets. He/She has to ensure that the customer is satisfied and adequately taken care of while making a purchase.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Greet and welcome customers.
  • Help customers find items in the store.
  • Check for stock in the branch as well as at other branches.
  • Order requested stock for customers.
  • Provide customers with information about items.
  • Product knowledge.
  • Invoicing.
  • Keep track of inventory.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 O-level including Mathematics and English.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Sage X3 knowledge will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Drop CV in person at Nash Paints Karoi Branch between 09:00am and 11:00am

Address: No 42 Fred Jameson Street, Town Centre

Deadline: 19 June 2023

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Virtual Customer Service Specialists x10

Deadline:
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Sales Administrator (Harare)

Deadline:
Clover Leaf Motors
Clover Leaf Motors

Trainee: Parts Salesperson

Deadline:
Powertel
Powertel

Product Specialist (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback