Salesperson (Karoi)

Job Description
Nash Paints is looking for Salesperson to be based at their Karoi Branch. The person will be responsible for selling paint products and paint accessories; meeting customer needs while obtaining orders from existing or potential sales outlets. He/She has to ensure that the customer is satisfied and adequately taken care of while making a purchase.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Greet and welcome customers.
- Help customers find items in the store.
- Check for stock in the branch as well as at other branches.
- Order requested stock for customers.
- Provide customers with information about items.
- Product knowledge.
- Invoicing.
- Keep track of inventory.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 5 O-level including Mathematics and English.
- Computer literacy.
- Sage X3 knowledge will be an added advantage.
How to Apply
Drop CV in person at Nash Paints Karoi Branch between 09:00am and 11:00am
Address: No 42 Fred Jameson Street, Town Centre
Deadline: 19 June 2023
Nash Paints
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
