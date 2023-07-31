Salesperson (Shurugwi)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Reporting to the Branch Manager, the Salesperson will be responsible for generating leads and meeting sales goals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducting sales within and outside the branch to attain allocated sales budget.
- Conduct market surveys including competitor and customer analysis.
- Participating in marketing activities of the brand including brand awareness campaigns.
- Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.
- Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.
- Preparation of daily and monthly cash control.
- Issue out all invoice and have them signed by clients.
- Tracing stock variances and ensuring stocks balance.
- Any other sales related duties as assigned by management from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a diploma in Marketing Management or equivalent.
- At least +1 years experience in the same position.
- Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject
Deadline: 31 July 2023
