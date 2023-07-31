Pindula|Search Pindula
Salesperson (Shurugwi)

Teecherz Home & Office
Jul. 31, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the Salesperson will be responsible for generating leads and meeting sales goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducting sales within and outside the branch to attain allocated sales budget.
  • Conduct market surveys including competitor and customer analysis.
  • Participating in marketing activities of the brand including brand awareness campaigns.
  • Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.
  • Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.
  • Preparation of daily and monthly cash control.
  • Issue out all invoice and have them signed by clients.
  • Tracing stock variances and ensuring stocks balance.
  • Any other sales related duties as assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a diploma in Marketing Management or equivalent.
  • At least +1 years experience in the same position.
  • Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.
  • Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject

Deadline: 31 July 2023

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

