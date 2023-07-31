Salesperson (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Reporting to the Branch Manager, the Salesperson will be responsible for generating leads and meeting sales goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducting sales within and outside the branch to attain allocated sales budget.

Conduct market surveys including competitor and customer analysis.

Participating in marketing activities of the brand including brand awareness campaigns.

Ensuring that the stock is well displayed and merchandised.

Educate and demonstrate product usage to customers.

Preparation of daily and monthly cash control.

Issue out all invoice and have them signed by clients.

Tracing stock variances and ensuring stocks balance.

Any other sales related duties as assigned by management from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a diploma in Marketing Management or equivalent.

At least +1 years experience in the same position.

Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject

Deadline: 31 July 2023