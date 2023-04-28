Salesperson

Job Description

Responsible for receipting, collection, safe custody of cash and selling goods to consumers that meet their needs and desires.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that branch sales budgets are met.

Implementation of marketing strategies.

Stock Management

Ensuring the front desk is neat, presentable and equipped with all the necessary information e.g catalogues, fliers and branch contact numbers

Operating the switchboard, taking down messages, screening incoming calls and forwarding them to respective persons.

Receiving and welcoming guests and provide them with superb customer service in a positive office atmosphere.

Promptly attending to visitors and directing and announcing them appropriately.

Receiving all letters and packages and redistribute them to their appropriate departments.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a diploma in Marketing management or equivalent.

1 years experience in the same position.

Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.

Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must email their CV to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for.

Deadline: 05 May 2023