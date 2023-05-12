Salesperson

Job Description
Responsible for receipting, collection, safe custody of cash and selling goods to consumers that meet their needs and desires.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring that branch sales budgets are met.
- Implementation of marketing strategies.
- Stock Management
- Ensuring the front desk is neat, presentable and equipped with all the necessary information e.g catalogues, fliers and branch contact numbers
- Operating the switchboard, taking down messages, screening incoming calls and forwarding them to respective persons.
- Receiving and welcoming guests and provide them with superb customer service in a positive office atmosphere.
- Promptly attending to visitors and directing and announcing them appropriately.
- Receiving all letters and packages and redistribute them to their appropriate departments.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a diploma in Marketing management or equivalent.
- +1 years experience in the same position.
- Sales driven with ability to meet monthly sales budget.
- Knowledge of Pastel Accounting an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their CVs together with educational qualifications to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject or drop CVs at any of our Gweru branches.
Deadline: 19 May 2023