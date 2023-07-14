Salesperson (Zvishavane)

Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for Salesperson to be based at their Zvishavane Branch. The person will be responsible for selling paint products and paint accessories; meeting customer needs while obtaining orders from existing or potential sales outlets. He/ She has to ensure that the customer is satisfied and adequately taken care of while making a purchase.

Duties and Responsibilities

Greet and welcome customers.

Help customers find items in the store.

Check for stock in the branch as well as at other branches.

Order requested stock for customers.

Provide customers with information about items.

Product knowledge.

Invoicing.

Keep track of inventory

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 O-level including Mathematics and English.

Computer literacy.

Sage X3 knowledge will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application and CVs to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw stating the position you are applying for in the subject.

Deadline: 16 July 2023