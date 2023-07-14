Pindula|Search Pindula
Nash Paints

Salesperson (Zvishavane)

Nash Paints
Jul. 16, 2023
Job Description

Nash Paints is looking for Salesperson to be based at their Zvishavane Branch. The person will be responsible for selling paint products and paint accessories; meeting customer needs while obtaining orders from existing or potential sales outlets. He/ She has to ensure that the customer is satisfied and adequately taken care of while making a purchase.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Greet and welcome customers.
  • Help customers find items in the store.
  • Check for stock in the branch as well as at other branches.
  • Order requested stock for customers.
  • Provide customers with information about items.
  • Product knowledge.
  • Invoicing.
  • Keep track of inventory

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 5 O-level including Mathematics and English.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Sage X3 knowledge will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application and CVs to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw stating the position you are applying for in the subject.

Deadline: 16 July 2023

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

