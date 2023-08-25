Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Sample Maker
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
The incumbents should be able to:
- Cut, construct and complete garments including pressing and trimming to customers’ requirements/ to provided samples or to manufacturing specifications.
- To interpret work sketches and suggest making-up methods for production.
- Pick up any flaws in the design before the pattern goes to production.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Higher National Diploma in Garment Construction or its equivalent.
- At least four (4) years post qualification experience as a Machinist, two (2) of which must be at Grade 6 level.
- Ability to use or be proficient in using a variety of machines.
- Ability to read and interpret garment designs, pictures and samples.
- The successful candidate should be a team player, self-starter with good interpersonal skills and able to work with minimum supervision.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 25 August 2023
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura