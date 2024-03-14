SAP Basis Administrator: ICT - LEVEL 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Install, configure, maintain and administer Solaris, Windows and Linux Operating Systems and High Availability technologies.

Administer Oracle VM Technologies for SPARC.

Perform first level support on all Supercluster Hardware.

Install, configure, monitor and administer Oracle Databases and Oracle Dataguard for SAP systems.

Conduct database backups, recovery and restore.

Administer Oracle Clusterware, RAC and ASM storage systems.

Monitor ZFS storage systems.

Establish and implement a backup testing schedule.

Install and configure SAP AS ABAP, AS Java systems and SAP-Router, Conduct SAP performance monitoring and tuning.

Administer SAP transport change management.

Monitor SAP environment with appropriate tools and assist in troubleshooting.

Perform SAP Kernel patching and install Support packages.

Implement SAP Application security policies.

Any other duties that may be assigned by incumbent’s supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent.

At least 3 years post qualification experience

Knowledge of and experience with Solaris, Linux/Windows Operating Systems

Knowledge of at least one (1) of the following virtualization technologies (VMware, KVM Oracle VM, or Hyper-V) is an added advantage

Knowledge of and experience with SAP Hardware Platforms (Oracle engineered systems)

Training or certifications in Oracle engineered systems technologies (RAC, ASM, Oracle ClusterWare, Oracle Cluster)

Knowledge of and experience with Oracle DB and SAP Hana

Knowledge of and experience with SAP ERP and SAP Netweaver Applications (ABAP and Java)

Training or certifications in SAP Netweaver technology.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: