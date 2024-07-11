SAP BI Data Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

SAP Business Intelligence data analyst collects, processes, and analyzes data to help organizations make better decisions. SAP BI Data Analysts use various tools and techniques, such as SQL, Python, Excel,

Tableau, SAP BI cloud and Power Bi, to manipulate, visualize, and communicate data insights. Data analysts typically work with structured or semi-structured data from various sources, such as databases, web analytics, surveys, and social media.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop various reports as specified by business.

Design, model, or implement ZINARA data warehousina activities

Carryout, Extract, Transform and Load (EL) processes moving data from various sources into a data warehouse or a data mart for analysis and reportine ourposes.

Creation of universes by designing a semantic layer that maps the physical data structures into business objects and measures that can be used by Bl tools to create reports and dashboards definina the connections, tables, joins, classes, objects, contexts, hierarchies, filters and parameters of the data source.

Identify data quality gaps and proffer solution to close the gaps.

Apply statistical methods and business logic to solve problems and answer questions.

Present their findings in a clear and concise manner to ditterent audiences, such as managers, clients, or stakeholders.

Program and configure warehouses of database information and provide support to warehouse users.

Prepare functional or technical documentation for data warehouses for the Authority.

Verify the structure, accuracy, or quality of warehouse data.

Recommend policies and procedures regarding collating and analyzing data to superiors.

Evaluate and screen data, plus profiling to identify any inaccurate patterns.

Oversee the data warehouse, including the collection and utilization of all data.

Extend knowledge of Business Intelligence to provide ongoing refinement of processes to improve operations Develop and implement data extraction procedures from business systems, such as Tolling, Vehicle Licensing and SAP.

Develop or maintain standards, such as organization, structure, or nomenclature, for the design of data warehouse elements, such as data architectures, models, tools, and databases.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O' Levels including English and Maths.

Should have 2 A' Levels or Equivalent.

Degree in Computer Science/ Information Systems/Data Science/Applied Mathematics/ Statistics/Finance/Economics or any related field.

Any vocational certification in an Object-Oriented Programming language will be an added advantage.

At least 4 years' experience.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted not later than 430pm on 23 July 2024 to: