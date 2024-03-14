SAP Support Analyst (FI): ICT - LEVEL 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Troubleshooting respective SAP Finance Module errors or problems.

Gather business requirements for the respective SAP module.

Assist business in providing solutions by configuring or re-configuring the respective SAP module.

Assist business in understanding SAP system capabilities.

Work with ABAP developers to identify and implement custom solutions as required by business.

Knowledge of legacy data migration using LSMW.

Knowledge of SAP S4 Hana is an added advantage.

Testing and deploying solutions to the production systems in conjunction with key module owners and adherence to the organization’s documenting standards.

Offer relevant training and development to SAP end users.

Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Applications, or a related Engineering discipline, or equivalent.

SAP Certification in the module to be supported is a distinct advantage.

At least four years’ relevant experience of working with large SAP Enterprises Resources Planning environments.

Strong analytical skills in troubleshooting and problem solving, supported with excellent knowledge of business ethics.

Knowledge of SAP ASAP methodology will be an added advantage.

Appreciation or knowledge of SAP S4 Hana will be an added advantage.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a prerequisite.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: