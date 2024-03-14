SAP Support Analyst (FI): ICT - LEVEL 9 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Troubleshooting respective SAP Finance Module errors or problems.
- Gather business requirements for the respective SAP module.
- Assist business in providing solutions by configuring or re-configuring the respective SAP module.
- Assist business in understanding SAP system capabilities.
- Work with ABAP developers to identify and implement custom solutions as required by business.
- Knowledge of legacy data migration using LSMW.
- Knowledge of SAP S4 Hana is an added advantage.
- Testing and deploying solutions to the production systems in conjunction with key module owners and adherence to the organization’s documenting standards.
- Offer relevant training and development to SAP end users.
- Any other duties that may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Computer Applications, or a related Engineering discipline, or equivalent.
- SAP Certification in the module to be supported is a distinct advantage.
- At least four years’ relevant experience of working with large SAP Enterprises Resources Planning environments.
- Strong analytical skills in troubleshooting and problem solving, supported with excellent knowledge of business ethics.
- Knowledge of SAP ASAP methodology will be an added advantage.
- Appreciation or knowledge of SAP S4 Hana will be an added advantage.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a prerequisite.
Skills and Competencies:
- Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Good communication and people skills.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360 HARARE
NB: Please note female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 18 March 2024
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.