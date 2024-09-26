Sawman Cutters (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions that have arisen at our new OKMART POMONA branch.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 '0' levels including English and Mathematics/ Accounts.

Must have relevant qualifications in line with the position applied for.

Must be a person of high integrity with excellent interpersonal skills.

Must be able to work with minimum supervision.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications attaching their application letter. CV, certificates and National ID to: pomonarecruits@okzim.co.zw

NB: Indicate the preferred position being applied For.