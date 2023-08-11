Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount

Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Karo Platinum

Scaffolders Inspectors x2

Karo Platinum
Aug. 11, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Karo Platinum Private Limited, is establishing a large scale vertical intergrated Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) mining and value addition complex, located in Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The project is based on proven technologies and industry best practices.

Tensor Construction, contracted by Karo Platinum for Civil Engineering is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • SShould be a holder of a valid NEC card in scaffolding.
  • Able to demonstrate good supervision experience 
  • Knowledge of the Mining Health and Safety regulations.

Other

How to Apply

Application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of professional qualifications to be sent to: hrvacancy@karomining.com referencing the position applied for as the subject of your email.

NB: Note that under no circumstance will Karo Platinum make you pay for employment

Deadline: 11 August 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Karo Platinum

Karo Platinum, an indirect subsidiary of Karo Holdings, applied for and was awarded PGM rights under a Special Grant under the Zimbabwe Mines and Minerals Act, covering an area of 23 903 ha. The licence area is situated on the Great Dyke in the Mashonaland West District of Zimbabwe.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Karo Platinum
Karo Platinum

Scaffolders x2

Deadline:
Karo Platinum
Karo Platinum

Tilers x5

Deadline:
Karo Platinum
Karo Platinum

Painters x5

Deadline:
Karo Platinum
Karo Platinum

Carpenters x10

Deadline:
Karo Platinum
Karo Platinum

Brick Layer x50

Deadline:
Prevail International Group of Companies
Prevail International Group of Companies

Solar installation personnel

Deadline:
Prevail International Group of Companies
Prevail International Group of Companies

Fence installers

Deadline:
Prevail International Group of Companies
Prevail International Group of Companies

Brick Layers

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Assistant Builder x2

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback