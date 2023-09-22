SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES 

PH.D. RESEARCH AREAS:

Introduction of exotic industrial hemp germplasm for commercial production in Zimbabwe -The selected student will be registered with the University of Zimbabwe.

Characterization and Evaluation of 30Irish Potato Lines for Yield and Quality in Zimbabwe -The selected students will be registered with Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design and execute research experiments to investigate various aspects of Industrial Hemp and Irish Potato production, including physiology, genetics, breeding, cultivation techniques, nutrient management, pest and disease control, and post-harvesthandling.

Collaborate with fellow researchers, and industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge, share findings, and contribute to collaborative research projects and ultimately to NDS1.

Qualifications and Experience

Aspiring candidates should possess the following attributes:

Hold a Master's degree (or equivalent) in Agriculture, Plant Science, Horticulture, or a related geld OR possess the necessary academic credentials to undertake the aforementioned studies at the designated institutions.

Possess strong knowledge and practical experience in agronomy, crop physiology, genetics, cultivation techniques, and sustainable production practices.

Demonstrate proficiency in research methodologies, experimental design, statistical analysis, and data interpretation.

Possess excellent oral and written communication skills.

A deep passion for innovation and discovery in the geld of agriculture.

Be 28 years of age or below.

Display a strong zeal to translate basic research into commercial products and services.

In return, Kutsaga will pay a competitive stipend and provide resources for the study. All studies will be supported for a period not exceeding 3.5 years (42 months).

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their detailed Curriculum Vitae and a concept note of not more than 7-pages, with the intended area of study clearly marked, to the Human Resources on: hr@kutsaga.co.zw before midnight Saturday.

NB: At Kutsaga, we believe in inclusivity and strive to promote equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background or experience. We encourage all candidates to apply, regardless of their race, gender, or any other personal characteristic. We will select the best candidate based solely on their individual merit.

Deadline: 07 October 2023