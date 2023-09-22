Scholarship Opportunities
Job Description
PhD Studies in:
- INDUSTRIALHEMP (C. sativa L) x1
- IRISH POTATO (S. tuberosum) x1
Kutsaga Research is a center of research excellence in crops. We are currently seeking two highly motivated and research-oriented individuals to join our team as Ph.D. candidates specialising in Industrial Hemp (Cannabis Sativa L) and Irish Potato (Solanum tuberosum) research. Kutsaga Research is renowned for its state-of-the-artresearch equipment, laboratories, and team of highly qualified and experienced researchers. As part of our commitment to national development, we actively contribute to the national development strategy (NDS 1) by focusing on training and capacity development initiatives. We partner with local universities to provide training and mentorship to young scientists and concentrate on national research priorities.
PH.D. RESEARCH AREAS:
- Introduction of exotic industrial hemp germplasm for commercial production in Zimbabwe -The selected student will be registered with the University of Zimbabwe.
- Characterization and Evaluation of 30Irish Potato Lines for Yield and Quality in Zimbabwe -The selected students will be registered with Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design and execute research experiments to investigate various aspects of Industrial Hemp and Irish Potato production, including physiology, genetics, breeding, cultivation techniques, nutrient management, pest and disease control, and post-harvesthandling.
- Collaborate with fellow researchers, and industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge, share findings, and contribute to collaborative research projects and ultimately to NDS1.
Qualifications and Experience
Aspiring candidates should possess the following attributes:
- Hold a Master's degree (or equivalent) in Agriculture, Plant Science, Horticulture, or a related geld OR possess the necessary academic credentials to undertake the aforementioned studies at the designated institutions.
- Possess strong knowledge and practical experience in agronomy, crop physiology, genetics, cultivation techniques, and sustainable production practices.
- Demonstrate proficiency in research methodologies, experimental design, statistical analysis, and data interpretation.
- Possess excellent oral and written communication skills.
- A deep passion for innovation and discovery in the geld of agriculture.
- Be 28 years of age or below.
- Display a strong zeal to translate basic research into commercial products and services.
In return, Kutsaga will pay a competitive stipend and provide resources for the study. All studies will be supported for a period not exceeding 3.5 years (42 months).
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their detailed Curriculum Vitae and a concept note of not more than 7-pages, with the intended area of study clearly marked, to the Human Resources on: hr@kutsaga.co.zw before midnight Saturday.
NB: At Kutsaga, we believe in inclusivity and strive to promote equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background or experience. We encourage all candidates to apply, regardless of their race, gender, or any other personal characteristic. We will select the best candidate based solely on their individual merit.
Deadline: 07 October 2023
Kutsaga Research
The Tobacco Research Board (TRB) rebranded to Kutsaga as anti-tobacco sentiment has grown in Zimbabwe and The World at large. According to the company, the rebranding was a strategic refocus on research into alternative uses of tobacco and profitable alternative crops to the plant.
The rebrand came at an opportune time following the legalization of medicinal and industrial hemp in Zimbabwe.
The Tobacco Research Board was established in 1950 under the Tobacco Research Act (Chapter18:21). Its mandate is to direct, control and carry out tobacco research in Zimbabwe. The TRB’s mission is “To develop and provide elite varieties and innovative agro-based technical services and products to maximize economic value from sustainable tobacco production.”
The TRB has exclusive rights to flue-cured research in Zimbabwe. All varieties of tobacco sold in Zimbabwe must be those recommended by the TRB. Furthermore, all agrochemicals used on tobacco must be countenanced by the TRB before use, in terms of Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act. The Board emphasizes science-and fact-based management of the crop by growers.
The TRB headquarters are at the world-renowned Kutsaga Research Station at the outskirts of Harare.