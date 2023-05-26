Scholarships in Selected Disciplines

Job Description

We have been retained by one of our clients a major player in the Mining Industry who are proud to unveil a comprehensive scholarship fund in line with their Corporate Social Responsibility thrust to assist with the selection of undergraduate candidates for study in selected disciplines. Our client takes pride in nurturing talent and developing potential. Head Hunters International, therefore, wishes to invite applications from recent graduates who are inspired, loyal, hardworking, and committed with passion for achievement. The applicants must be willing to pursue professional careers in a mining environment and are prepared to study at selected Universities in Southern Africa. The following fields of study are available to prospective students, depending on personal strengths and preferences:

Mining Engineering.

Metallurgy.

Electrical Engineering.

Mechanical Engineering.

Duties and Responsibilities

Related.

Qualifications and Experience

All applications should meet the following conditions:

If you have recently attained at least of 14 points at "A" level in the science subjects including Mathematics.

You are 25 years of age and below

You are a Zimbabwean Citizen

You are willing to study in Southern Africa.

If, after completion of studies, you are willing to work in a Mining environment.

During vacation periods, you are willing to undertake vacation attachment at the Mine in Zimbabwe to enrich your learning experience.

If, upon completion of studies and final qualification, you are willing to be bonded for 5 continuous years working for the Mine in Zimbabwe.

Must be prepared to go through a rigorous multiple hurdle selection process as designed by the consultant.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications, a motivation letter (not more than 200 words) and a detailed CV clearly denoting the preferred study program to: recruitment@headhunters.co.zw, or visit www.headhunters.co.zw

Head Hunters International at 2nd Floor Gold Bridge, Eastgate Mall Harare Zimbabwe.

Phone: +263-242-252551 - 4

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The organization is an equal opportunity employer.

Deadline: 31 May 2023