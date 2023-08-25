Pindula|Search Pindula
Sir John Kennedy School

School Bursar

Sir John Kennedy School
Aug. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage all accounting transactions.
  • Ensure timely bank payments.
  • Manage the Cash book, Income and Expenditure and Statement of Financial position.
  • Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups.
  • Comply with Government financial policies and regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a Diploma/ Degree in Accounting or Finance.
  • Professional qualifications such as SAAA, CIS, ACCA or CIMA will be an added advantage.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.
  • Advanced MS Excel skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly stating the position being applied for together with copies of academic and/ or professional certificates and cv should be addressed to the HD and hand delivered to the school.

All Correspondences To Be Addressed To:

The Head

Sir John Kennedy School

Box 59 Kadoma

E-mail: sikprimaryschool@gmail.com

Deadline: 28 August 2023

Sir John Kennedy School

+26306822352

Sir John Kennedy School, located in Kadoma, Zimbabwe offers education from ECD A to Grade 7. It also offers boarding facilities for both boys and girls.

