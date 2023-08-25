School Bursar

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage all accounting transactions.

Ensure timely bank payments.

Manage the Cash book, Income and Expenditure and Statement of Financial position.

Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups.

Comply with Government financial policies and regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Diploma/ Degree in Accounting or Finance.

Professional qualifications such as SAAA, CIS, ACCA or CIMA will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.

Advanced MS Excel skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications clearly stating the position being applied for together with copies of academic and/ or professional certificates and cv should be addressed to the HD and hand delivered to the school.

All Correspondences To Be Addressed To: