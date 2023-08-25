Zimbabwe Elections 2023
School Bursar
Sir John Kennedy School
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage all accounting transactions.
- Ensure timely bank payments.
- Manage the Cash book, Income and Expenditure and Statement of Financial position.
- Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups.
- Comply with Government financial policies and regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Diploma/ Degree in Accounting or Finance.
- Professional qualifications such as SAAA, CIS, ACCA or CIMA will be an added advantage.
- At least 3 years’ experience in a similar position.
- Advanced MS Excel skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications clearly stating the position being applied for together with copies of academic and/ or professional certificates and cv should be addressed to the HD and hand delivered to the school.
All Correspondences To Be Addressed To:
The Head
Sir John Kennedy School
Box 59 Kadoma
E-mail: sikprimaryschool@gmail.com
Deadline: 28 August 2023
Sir John Kennedy School
Sir John Kennedy School, located in Kadoma, Zimbabwe offers education from ECD A to Grade 7. It also offers boarding facilities for both boys and girls.
