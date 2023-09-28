School Nurse (Harare)

Job Description

The primary responsibility of the school nurse shall be to provide health services to students when they are at school for example, evaluating wounds or symptoms of students or staff, treating injuries and mild to acute sicknesses, or support students with chronic illnesses. The nurse shall also help with preventive care by educating students on how to avoid communicable diseases and having proper hygiene.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing basic healthcare to students in case of injury or acute illness.

Developing health plans for students with chronic illnesses and disabilities.

Educating students and staff on healthy habits, such as proper nutrition and hygiene.

Detect health problems in early stages through regular screenings.

Keeping track of students’ health records.

Updating students’ medical history.

Ensuring school environment is safe for children and school staff (e.g. prevention of communicable diseases).

Writing referrals for pediatricians and other health specialists.

Ensuring compliance with national and local health laws.

Qualifications and Experience

Associate degree or Diploma in nursing.

At least four years of nursing experience, background in pediatrics a plus.

Knowledge of basic healthcare to students in case of injury or acute illness.

Knowledge on developing health plans for students with chronic illnesses and disabilities.

Ability to detect health problems in early stages through regular screenings.

An exceptional communicator with parents, teachers and with other professionals/partnership organizations.

Good planning, organizational and time management skills.

Experienced in working with an ethnically diverse community/ organization.

Experienced in the use of power point/word processing packages.

Flexible, creative and capable of working autonomously to deliver the organization targets and objectives in a timely manner.

A compassionate manner.

Christian background.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and CVs should be submitted to: cvs.mgsschools@gmail.com

NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.