School Secretary (Bindura)

Job Description

The School Secretary role provides administrative support to the Head of schools office as well as routine administration support.

(Job Ref: HGGS/15/11/23)

Duties and Responsibilities

Perform all private/confidential secretarial filing and reception work for the School Office.

Answer questions from and act as liaison between the Principal and other employees, students and parents.

Drafts routine correspondence.

Input information into and monitor the Pastel.

Identify and prioritize critical activities and manage work schedule to accomplish tasks.

Proof read written correspondence for errors or omissions to ensure accuracy, completeness, neatness and professionalism.

Communicate and relay information clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing, to the School Principal and other staff members.

Manage Principal’s calendar by making appointments and organizing various meetings as requested.

Draft meeting minutes and keep Minutes as requested.

Follow up to ensure that all agreed actions from meetings are completed timeously

Research, compile and prepare administrative and clerical reports, presentations and documents using MS Word, PowerPoint or Excel.

Control and check leave applications for staff and process forms through the Human Resources Office.

Provides Support in organizing various school functions and events.

Prepare, correlate and monitor requisitions and signatures for procurement. Compile, monitor and maintain a variety of financial and statistical records and accounts related to school activities.

Independently plan and manage maintenance and report preparation.

Prepare payment requisitions for processing payment of invoices and reimbursements for high school staff members in accordance with standard procedures in the Business Office.

Arrange substitutes for teachers who are absent or on leave.

Assist teachers with maintenance requests.

Liaise with Activities Coordinator to make travel arrangements for staff and students

Provide support in emergency drills or actual events.

Complete other duties as assigned by the School Principal or School Coordinator.

Qualifications and Experience

Executive Secretarial Diploma.

Minimum of 3 years of executive secretarial experience, preferably in a school.

Skills using Microsoft Word 7, Excel, PowerPoint and other programs.

Experience using a school data base like Pastel.

Other

How to Apply

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above position, please send your detailed curriculum vitae (CV), and photocopies of academic certificates.

Applications should be submitted electronically indicating the position you are applying for in the subject line and send to the address given. Please not applications will be screened as they come in and suitable candidates will be shortlisted for selection process.