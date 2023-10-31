Schools Program Designer (Harare)
Job Description
EDU Africa is searching for a dedicated, personable, and enthusiastic individual to join its programming team. This role will be based in Harare, Zimbabwe.
- Do you believe in the transformative power of global learning?
- Do you enjoy building itineraries and planning travel logistics?
- Are you an innovator?
- Do you love being challenged by new projects and ideas?
- Do you have experience (at least 3 to 5 years) working in international secondary school education?
- Are you passionate about unlocking learning opportunities on the African continent?
- If you answered yes to all of the above, this may just be the perfect position for you!
About EDU Africa
At EDU Africa, our mission is to develop and facilitate Transformative Learning Journeys. These international education programs take various forms, including Faculty-led, Online Global Learning, School Programs, and Internships. We customize unique, short-term educational programs across Sub-Saharan Africa for participants from international academic institutions. Our goal is for all participants to experience holistic transformation during their time with us. We also hope that they will become global agents of that change.
We are passionate about people, our environment, and education. Our vibrant team operates from four regional offices located in Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. We value the opportunity to build lasting relationships with our local communities, institutions, and partners. This helps to enable us to create remarkable, sustainable, and authentically African Transformative Learning Journeys.
Schools Program Designer Mission
The core mission of the Schools Program Designer is to curate, promote, and oversee transformative, innovative, and customized international educational middle and high school programs, both in-country and online. This entails collaborating with clients (that is, program leaders, educators, and/or study abroad professionals), partners, and colleagues to ensure that the needs and learning outcomes of students are met.
Start Date: As soon as possible
Package: To be determined based on skill and level of experience
Diversity Statement
As an organization that is committed to listening to, learning from, and celebrating African voices, we believe our team should reflect the African continent’s variety. We earnestly believe in the richness of diversity and the immense value it brings to the workplace. As such, we have undertaken an organization-wide commitment to embed diversity training and education, and raising consciousness of our policies and practices. We are committed to striving for an inclusive working environment where all employees are cared for, supported, and empowered. We encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply for this role.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implement EDU Africa’s programming approach for international middle and secondary schools traveling to Southern and West African countries.
- Curate and craft innovative itineraries (program proposals) that are both educationally sound and logistically viable, in collaboration with clients.
- Maintain and develop client relationships including lead nurturing and follow-ups.
- Build and maintain community partner, contributor, and institutional relationships.
- Manage the logistical aspects of programs (such as making bookings, overseeing travel arrangements, generating invoices, and financial reconciliations).
Qualifications and Experience
- An appropriate Honours degree (a Master's degree is advantageous).
- Knowledge of and experience working with international curricula (e.g. Cambridge International Curriculum, US K-12 curriculum).
- Previous exposure to international students or personal study abroad experience is an advantage.
Key Competencies:
- Knowledge of curriculum design principles
- Excellent and friendly communicator, both verbally and in writing
- Strong organization skills
- Project management skills
- High attention to detail
- Willingness to learn and collaborate with and from others
- Adaptability and troubleshooting capabilities
- Intercultural competence
- High energy for innovation
- Ability to work within a hybrid, cross-continental team (remote and in-person)
Technical Skills:
- Good working knowledge of Google Workspace, Zoom (critical)
- Ability to learn how to use the following platforms/software quickly:
- Xero Accounting Software
- Insightly CRM Software
Before applying, please read through our Company Values and their accompanying Value Statements. Do they resonate with you?
- Friendliness: Our friendliness and care for our team, our clients, and our community partners sets us apart from others.
- Collaboration: We prize teamwork and partnership with all stakeholders as essential components of creating transformative educational experiences.
- Innovation: Our innovative spirit drives my curiosity, creativity, and responsiveness. It encourages us to continually think about inventive ways to cultivate learning and challenge thinking.
- Stewardship: We are deeply committed to treating the earth, its diverse resources, and its people with integrity and respect.
- Learning: We desire to grow personally and become co-investigators with our team, our clients, the learners we host, and the communities we partner with.
Other
How to Apply
To apply for the position, please send your CV and a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to Tafadzwa Muchopa - tafadzwa@edu-africa.com
Deadline: 02 November 2023
EDU Africa
“Our goal is for all students to experience holistic transformation during their time in Africa, and that they will become global agents of that change.” At EDU Africa, we are passionate about people, our environment, and education. Our innovative team operates from four regional offices in South Africa, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania. We value the opportunity to build lasting relationships with our local communities, partners and clients. This ensures our ability to create remarkable and authentically African transformative learning journeys.