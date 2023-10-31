Schools Program Designer (Harare)

We are passionate about people, our environment, and education. Our vibrant team operates from four regional offices located in Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. We value the opportunity to build lasting relationships with our local communities, institutions, and partners. This helps to enable us to create remarkable, sustainable, and authentically African Transformative Learning Journeys.

Schools Program Designer Mission

The core mission of the Schools Program Designer is to curate, promote, and oversee transformative, innovative, and customized international educational middle and high school programs, both in-country and online. This entails collaborating with clients (that is, program leaders, educators, and/or study abroad professionals), partners, and colleagues to ensure that the needs and learning outcomes of students are met.

Start Date: As soon as possible

Package: To be determined based on skill and level of experience

Diversity Statement

As an organization that is committed to listening to, learning from, and celebrating African voices, we believe our team should reflect the African continent’s variety. We earnestly believe in the richness of diversity and the immense value it brings to the workplace. As such, we have undertaken an organization-wide commitment to embed diversity training and education, and raising consciousness of our policies and practices. We are committed to striving for an inclusive working environment where all employees are cared for, supported, and empowered. We encourage candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply for this role.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implement EDU Africa’s programming approach for international middle and secondary schools traveling to Southern and West African countries.

Curate and craft innovative itineraries (program proposals) that are both educationally sound and logistically viable, in collaboration with clients.

Maintain and develop client relationships including lead nurturing and follow-ups.

Build and maintain community partner, contributor, and institutional relationships.

Manage the logistical aspects of programs (such as making bookings, overseeing travel arrangements, generating invoices, and financial reconciliations).

Qualifications and Experience

An appropriate Honours degree (a Master's degree is advantageous).

Knowledge of and experience working with international curricula (e.g. Cambridge International Curriculum, US K-12 curriculum).

Previous exposure to international students or personal study abroad experience is an advantage.

Key Competencies:

Knowledge of curriculum design principles

Excellent and friendly communicator, both verbally and in writing

Strong organization skills

Project management skills

High attention to detail

Willingness to learn and collaborate with and from others

Adaptability and troubleshooting capabilities

Intercultural competence

High energy for innovation

Ability to work within a hybrid, cross-continental team (remote and in-person)

Technical Skills:

Good working knowledge of Google Workspace, Zoom (critical)

Ability to learn how to use the following platforms/software quickly:

Xero Accounting Software

Insightly CRM Software

Before applying, please read through our Company Values and their accompanying Value Statements. Do they resonate with you?

Friendliness: Our friendliness and care for our team, our clients, and our community partners sets us apart from others.

Collaboration: We prize teamwork and partnership with all stakeholders as essential components of creating transformative educational experiences.

Innovation: Our innovative spirit drives my curiosity, creativity, and responsiveness. It encourages us to continually think about inventive ways to cultivate learning and challenge thinking.

Stewardship: We are deeply committed to treating the earth, its diverse resources, and its people with integrity and respect.

Learning: We desire to grow personally and become co-investigators with our team, our clients, the learners we host, and the communities we partner with.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for the position, please send your CV and a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to Tafadzwa Muchopa - tafadzwa@edu-africa.com

Deadline: 02 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message