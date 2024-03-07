Scientific Services Interns x2
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above positions which will be based in Northwest Matabeleland Region. The incumbents will be reporting to the Ecologist.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designing and conducting ecological surveys.
- Assists in developing and conducting experimental studies in controlled or natural environments.
- Assists in the collection of biological and environmental data and specimens for analysis.
- Writes research papers, research and scholarly articles that explain findings.
- Assists in the publishing of research results/findings in refereed journals.
- Assists in mobilisation of resources including funding for research projects.
- Coordinates the collection of data for projects as assigned by the Supervisor.
- Conducts Field and Laboratory analysis of samples collected.
- Analyses samples collected from the field in the laboratory.
- Conducts environmental and social impact assessments within and outside Wildlife Estate as directed by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- An appropriate Degree in Natural Sciences, Wildlife Management or any other relevant qualification.
- Ability to work with minimum supervision.
- Good Analytical skills.
- Computer literacy.
- Hard working.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Senior Regional Manager
Att: Senior Human Resources Officer
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
Northwest Matabeleland Regional Office
704 Baobab Shopping Centre
NWMJA0424
Hwange
Email: nphinias@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Northwest Matabeleland Region Registry Office.
Deadline 08 March 2024
