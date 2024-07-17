Scrum Master (Harare)
Job Description
The Scrum Master manages the Agile practice execution, ensuring it is understood and enacted.
The primary goal of the Scrum Master is to assist the team in meeting delivery goals and operates as a servant leader who helps teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver via effective Agile practice, ensuring that development teams follow scrum framework values and agile practices, mentoring and motivating the teams to improve processes, facilitating meetings and decision-making processes, and eliminating team impediments.
This role is also responsible for developing, in conjunction with the Project Sponsor, a definition of the project.
This role is responsible for managing projects across businesses and functions, in order to meet strategic business objectives. The role incumbent is responsible for planning, executing and evaluating projects according to predetermined methodologies, timelines and budgets and required quality standard.
Duties and Responsibilities
- He/ she ensures the project is effectively resourced and manages relationships with a wide range of stakeholders. He/ she will potentially work on multiple medium – high complexity projects simultaneously.
- Provides ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development.
- Facilitates the end-to-end execution of the process (Daily stand-up meetings, Iteration planning, Demos/ showcases and retrospectives).
- Facilitates medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through to release.
- Navigates and identifies shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives.
- Facilitates discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team.
- Actively manages risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate.
- Creates and maintains the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. tracker boards,) to create a trusting and safe team environment.
- Continuously seeks to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues.
- Removes all impediments to optimise work through the team ensuring that iterations are running smoothly.
- Protects the team from uncontrolled injection of work.
- Supports the Product Owner to track changes in scope and communicates these changes to relevant stakeholders.
- Builds a high-performing team by managing intra-personal conflicts.
- Generates and maintains team metrics and required tracking.
- Uses agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage, and deliver solutions.
- Trains, mentors, and supports scrum teams to follow agile values, principles, and practices.
- Determines and manages tasks, issues, risks, and action items.
- Schedules and facilitates scrum events, meetings, and decision-making processes.
- Monitors progress and performance, and helps teams to make improvements.
- Plans and organizes demos and product/system testing.
- Ensures the proper use of collaborative processes and removes impediments for the scrum team.
- Tracks project processes, deliverables, and financials.
- Prepares and presents status reports to stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B): Information Technology And Computer Science: Information Technology Management.
- Bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, or a relevant field preferred.
- Certified scrum master.
- Atr least 1+ years of experience as a scrum master or in a similar role.
- Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban, to deliver solutions.
- Leadership and management experience.
- Excellent people and project management skills.
- Strong communication and presentation skills.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Skills: Agile Scrum Project Management, Business Agility, Business Requirements Gathering, Deliverables Management, Process Improvements, Project Management, Strategic Objectives, Taking Initiative.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.