Scrum Master (Harare)

Job Description

The Scrum Master manages the Agile practice execution, ensuring it is understood and enacted.

The primary goal of the Scrum Master is to assist the team in meeting delivery goals and operates as a servant leader who helps teams to self-organise, self-manage and deliver via effective Agile practice, ensuring that development teams follow scrum framework values and agile practices, mentoring and motivating the teams to improve processes, facilitating meetings and decision-making processes, and eliminating team impediments.

This role is also responsible for developing, in conjunction with the Project Sponsor, a definition of the project.