Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Secretariat and Governance Administrator within the Group Secretariat and Governance division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Timeously collect all information required for completion of regulatory returns.

Update the governance, disclosures, and other relevant information on the Group website.

Maintain records relating to membership, terms of office, membership of committees, and business interests of all Group Directors.

Draft calendars, and prepare the meeting agendas for all Boards & Committee meetings.

Arrange and provide support for Group Company quarterly and Annual General meetings.

Maintain a diary of review dates for terms of reference and charters for Group Boards.

Flag board vacancies and prepare Board notification schedules.

Collect all documentation and affidavits required for probity tests of Directors and Senior Management.

Prepare schedules of directors’ fees and ensure processing of payments.

Complete annual return forms for all Group Companies and file with the Registrar.

Maintain the Group company licenses, certificates of incorporation and all related company documentation, and process Annual License Renewals.

Exercise oversight and direction of all clerking for Secretariat & Governance including receipt and dispatch of the Group Shareholding register.

Liaise with Transfer Secretaries on Shareholders queries.

Draft quarterly engagement meetings calendar for various regulatory stakeholders.

Maintain the diary for the Secretariat Executive and handle travel arrangements for the division.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Laws or Social Sciences or Humanities degree.

At least 5 years’ experience in a secretariat & governance environment.

High level of confidentiality.

Good attention to detail.

Good organizational skills.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3632202007/?alternateChannel=search&refId=nDo5%2FL8YOY2cjCBZZU8YFg%3D%3D&trackingId=LrNSF15iCwdFuq2Yd6pFWQ%3D%3D

Deadline: 16 June 2023