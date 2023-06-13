Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Secretariat and Governance Manager x2 within the Group Secretariat and Governance division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Draft Governance policies and frameworks for all Group Companies and Boards.

Ensure regulatory requirements are extracted from various legislation.

Compile regulatory compliance matrix including completion and submission of regulatory returns.

Collate documentation required from KYC requests.

Maintain records of regulatory disclosures for the Organization.

Provide input on annual reports and advise on legal changes that impact corporate governance.

Prepare and review Board constitutive documentation including Board Plans, Directors Interest Schedules, Charters and terms of reference.

Ensure publication of shareholder notices, company disclosures and corporate actions.

Record Board and shareholder meeting minutes and resolutions.

Manage an electronic board system.

Create a database of the Group company constitutive documents.

Prepare for filing with the Companies Office, all Group company statutory filings and annual returns.

Oversee the activities relating to the Group Board Governance framework.

Set up quarterly engagements and ad-hoc meetings with the ZSE, IPEC, RBZ, SEC, DPC, Transfer Secretaries and Sponsoring Brokers on matters of governance.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor of Laws Honours degree from a reputable University

A Master’s degree is an added advantage

Law Society of Zimbabwe affiliation

At least 3 years’ experience in a reputable law firm

At least 5 years’ experience in a Corporate Law environment

High level of confidentiality

Acute attention to detail and good time management

Good interpersonal, communication, and stakeholder management skills



Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3632097404/?alternateChannel=search&refId=nDo5%2FL8YOY2cjCBZZU8YFg%3D%3D&trackingId=0mHIHOmGdpTTZoOE9qmEAQ%3D%3D

Deadline: 16 June 2023