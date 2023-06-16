Secretaries: Registry

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Be able to type 35 words per minute, 80 words per minute Shorthand/ Dictaphone or equivalent;

Creating, updating, maintaining and keeping departmental database, files and filing system.

Assisting in the recruitment and selection of staff.

Assisting in servicing committees.

Assisting with day to day efficient operation of the office

Maintaining the Head of Department`s diary.

Making travel arrangements for the Head of Department and expatriates;

Typing correspondences.

Answering telephone, sorting, distributing mail and

Any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least 5 “O” Levels including English Language and National or Higher National Diploma in Secretarial Studies or an equivalent qualification from a reputable institution.

The applicants must have at least one (1) year post qualification experience

Skills/ Competencies:

Have good organizational skills.

Be able to plan, manage and coordinate events.

Be highly competent in Information Technology and.

Be mature, hardworking, reliable and well groomed.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Feedback