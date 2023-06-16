Secretaries: Registry

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Be able to type 35 words per minute, 80 words per minute Shorthand/ Dictaphone or equivalent;
- Creating, updating, maintaining and keeping departmental database, files and filing system.
- Assisting in the recruitment and selection of staff.
- Assisting in servicing committees.
- Assisting with day to day efficient operation of the office
- Maintaining the Head of Department`s diary.
- Making travel arrangements for the Head of Department and expatriates;
- Typing correspondences.
- Answering telephone, sorting, distributing mail and
- Any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least 5 “O” Levels including English Language and National or Higher National Diploma in Secretarial Studies or an equivalent qualification from a reputable institution.
- The applicants must have at least one (1) year post qualification experience
Skills/ Competencies:
- Have good organizational skills.
- Be able to plan, manage and coordinate events.
- Be highly competent in Information Technology and.
- Be mature, hardworking, reliable and well groomed.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 28 June 2023
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura