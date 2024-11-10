Secretary: Department of Social Work (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above vacant position that has arisen in the Department of Social Work, Faculty of Social and Gender Transformative Sciences at the Women’s University in Africa:
Duration: Full Time
Location: Harare Campus
Duties and Responsibilities
- Typing and filing correspondence for the Department.
- Assisting in the distribution on internal correspondence.
- Attending to telephone enquiries from the public.
- Making appointments for the supervisor.
- Ensuring that stationary is ordered and issued to employees of the Department/ Faculty.
- Creation of new files as and when need arises.
- Organising Departmental/ Faculty meetings.
- Organising and taking minutes for the Department.
- Performing any other related tasks as assigned occasionally by the Supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Diploma in Secretarial Studies or Office Management from a reputable Institution.
- Higher National Diploma in Office Management is an added advantage.
- Five (5) ‘O’ Levels including English Language.
- A minimum of two (2) years working experience.
- Strong communication and organizational skills.
- Proficiency in Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint and Access.
- Ability to handle multiple priorities with accuracy and to pay attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Monday 18 November 2024 to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)
Women’s University in Africa
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale
Harare
Or Hand deliver to
Women’s University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
HarareGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare