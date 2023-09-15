Secretary (Harare)
Job Description
To maintain smooth secretarial and administrative services for the Aviation Training Academy of Zimbabwe. Reporting to the Aviation Training Academy of Zimbabwe Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing secretarial and administrative services to the Manager’s Office in order to achieve the Academy’s strategic objectives.
- Preparing certificates, letters, memos, minutes, reports, presentations and attending to email
- Facilitating prompt transmission of information within and outside the department through effective management of oral and written communication.
- Managing the Department’s Electronic and manual records so that they are safely kept and are easy to reference and retrieve to enable speedy processing of information.
- Courteously receiving and directing clients who require services from the Manager’s Office in order to ensure that they are timeously attended.
- Organising meetings, conferences, and workshops including travel arrangements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O levels including English Language.
- Diploma in Secretarial Studies or Office Administration.
- At least 2 years working experience.
Skills & Competencies
- High Computer literacy.
- Good Public relations.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Well groomed.
- Secretarial Etiquette.
- Excellent organisational and time management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications and their Curriculum Vitae, including certified copies of educational and professional certificates to
Human Resources and Administration Director
Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Level 3, New Terminal Building
P Bag 7716
Causeway
Harare
NB: The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ)
The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is responsible for the safety oversight of civil aviation activities in Zimbabwe. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) published Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) in 19 Annexes which promote safety and global standardisation in international aviation. As a contracting state to ICAO, Zimbabwe has an obligation to ensure that all local civil aviation activities comply with the SARPs and it is done through the Directorates of Flight Safety and Standards and Aviation Security. Activities that are regulated include:
- Certification of airlines, charter companies, aircraft maintenance organisations, and aviation training organisations.
- Certification of aerodromes, air traffic services, air navigation services and all high-rise structures.
- Registration of aircraft.
- Licencing of aviation personnel.
- Approval and oversight of airport security programmes.