Secretary (Harare)

Job Description

To maintain smooth secretarial and administrative services for the Aviation Training Academy of Zimbabwe. Reporting to the Aviation Training Academy of Zimbabwe Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing secretarial and administrative services to the Manager’s Office in order to achieve the Academy’s strategic objectives.

Preparing certificates, letters, memos, minutes, reports, presentations and attending to email

Facilitating prompt transmission of information within and outside the department through effective management of oral and written communication.

Managing the Department’s Electronic and manual records so that they are safely kept and are easy to reference and retrieve to enable speedy processing of information.

Courteously receiving and directing clients who require services from the Manager’s Office in order to ensure that they are timeously attended.

Organising meetings, conferences, and workshops including travel arrangements.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O levels including English Language.

Diploma in Secretarial Studies or Office Administration.

At least 2 years working experience.

Skills & Competencies

High Computer literacy.

Good Public relations.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Well groomed.

Secretarial Etiquette.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications and their Curriculum Vitae, including certified copies of educational and professional certificates to