Secretary (Harare)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
National Biotechnology Authority is looking for a highly organized secretary to perform personalized administrative duties for the Authority. The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, a strong ability to multitask, and a proactive approach to problem-solving. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performing secretarial and administrative duties.
- Typing, formatting, and editing reports, documents, and presentations.
- Entering data, maintaining databases, and keeping records.
- Liaising with internal departments, answering calls, and making travel arrangements.
- Managing internal and external correspondence
- Scheduling appointments, maintaining an events calendar, and sending reminders.
- Copying, scanning, and faxing documents, as well as taking notes.
- Preparing facilities for scheduled events and arranging refreshments, if required.
- Observing best business practices and etiquette.
- Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- Certification in secretarial studies, office administration, or related training.
- 2-3 years of experience as a secretary would be advantageous.
- Extensive experience in creating documents and spreadsheets, using office software such as MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Advanced typing, note-taking, recordkeeping, and organizational skills.
- Ability to manage internal and external correspondence.
- Proficiency in appointment scheduling software such as MS Outlook, as well as call forwarding.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Exceptional.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their application letters and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 10th of November 2024, clearly labelled Secretary in the subject line.
