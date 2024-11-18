Secretary (Harare)

Job Description

National Biotechnology Authority is looking for a highly organized secretary to perform personalized administrative duties for the Authority. The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, a strong ability to multitask, and a proactive approach to problem-solving. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performing secretarial and administrative duties.

Typing, formatting, and editing reports, documents, and presentations.

Entering data, maintaining databases, and keeping records.

Liaising with internal departments, answering calls, and making travel arrangements.

Managing internal and external correspondence

Scheduling appointments, maintaining an events calendar, and sending reminders.

Copying, scanning, and faxing documents, as well as taking notes.

Preparing facilities for scheduled events and arranging refreshments, if required.

Observing best business practices and etiquette.

Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Certification in secretarial studies, office administration, or related training.

2-3 years of experience as a secretary would be advantageous.

Extensive experience in creating documents and spreadsheets, using office software such as MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Advanced typing, note-taking, recordkeeping, and organizational skills.

Ability to manage internal and external correspondence.

Proficiency in appointment scheduling software such as MS Outlook, as well as call forwarding.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Exceptional.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their application letters and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 10th of November 2024, clearly labelled Secretary in the subject line.