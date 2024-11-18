Pindula|Search Pindula
Secretary (Harare)

National Biotechnology Authority
Nov. 10, 2024
Job Description

National Biotechnology Authority is looking for a highly organized secretary to perform personalized administrative duties for the Authority. The ideal candidate will have excellent communication skills, a strong ability to multitask, and a proactive approach to problem-solving. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Performing secretarial and administrative duties.
  • Typing, formatting, and editing reports, documents, and presentations.
  • Entering data, maintaining databases, and keeping records.
  • Liaising with internal departments, answering calls, and making travel arrangements.
  • Managing internal and external correspondence
  • Scheduling appointments, maintaining an events calendar, and sending reminders.
  • Copying, scanning, and faxing documents, as well as taking notes.
  • Preparing facilities for scheduled events and arranging refreshments, if required.
  • Observing best business practices and etiquette.
  • Any other duties assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certification in secretarial studies, office administration, or related training.
  • 2-3 years of experience as a secretary would be advantageous.
  • Extensive experience in creating documents and spreadsheets, using office software such as MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
  • Advanced typing, note-taking, recordkeeping, and organizational skills.
  • Ability to manage internal and external correspondence.
  • Proficiency in appointment scheduling software such as MS Outlook, as well as call forwarding.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Exceptional.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their application letters and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 10th of November 2024, clearly labelled Secretary in the subject line.

