Secretary: Human Resources
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Diary management by scheduling appointments and meetings.
- Collating relevant papers and documents in preparation for scheduled briefings and meetings.
- Taking minutes in meetings.
- Typing correspondence and reports and photocopying.
- Preparation of interview dossiers.
- Mail management, receiving visitors, handling telephone calls and enquiries.
- Maintenance of a systematic manual and electronic filing system.
- Ordering office consumables.
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have at least a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies or equivalent, typing 45 wpm and shorthand 80 wpm and at least 5 Ordinary level passes including English Language.
- Proficiency in a wide range of IT applications such as Word, Excel, Publisher and PowerPoint is a must.
- A qualification in Records Management is an added advantage.
- Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years’ post qualification experience in a University setting
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus, Industrial Sites
15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.
Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Deadline: 23 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012. marondera university of agricultural sciences and technology csc campus marondera marondera university undergraduate programs marondera university vacancies marondera university masters programsMarondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex Plot 15 Longlands Road Marondera
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/