Secretary: Human Resources

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned post that has arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Diary management by scheduling appointments and meetings.

Collating relevant papers and documents in preparation for scheduled briefings and meetings.

Taking minutes in meetings.

Typing correspondence and reports and photocopying.

Preparation of interview dossiers.

Mail management, receiving visitors, handling telephone calls and enquiries.

Maintenance of a systematic manual and electronic filing system.

Ordering office consumables.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies or equivalent, typing 45 wpm and shorthand 80 wpm and at least 5 Ordinary level passes including English Language.

Proficiency in a wide range of IT applications such as Word, Excel, Publisher and PowerPoint is a must.

A qualification in Records Management is an added advantage.

Candidates should have a minimum of 2 years’ post qualification experience in a University setting

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources