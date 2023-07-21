Pindula|Search Pindula
Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Secretary To Airport Manager (Bulawayo)

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Jul. 28, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post based at J.M. Nkomo International Airport

Reports to: Airport Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Takes minutes in meetings to ensure that records of proceedings are available for future references.
  • Types all correspondence, reports and filing them in a systematic way for easy access retrieval.
  • Ensures the effective utilization of office machines and uses them to present documents in the most accurate, professional and presentable manner.
  • Keeps the diary and ensures that appointments and meetings are systematically scheduled to ensure effective utilization of time.
  • Attends to both incoming and outgoing calls to co-ordinate and facilitate communication within the department.
  • Types both internal and external correspondence emanating from the departmental office to ensure prompt communication.
  • Receives and making call.
  • Filesdocuments
  • Controls file movements, as well as creating files for day-to-day correspondences.
  • Handles mails and receives calls.
  • Makes traveling arrangements.
  • Makes hotel arrangements for the department.
  • Performs general office administration of the smooth running of JM Nkomo International Airport.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 “O” levels including English Language.
  • Diploma in Secretarial Studies or Office Administration.
  • At least 3 years relevant work experience.

Competencies:

  • Proficiency in English.
  • Good organizational and administrative skills.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Must be efficient.
  • Must have good public relations and customer care abilities.
  • High confidentiality.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Sound computer literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:

The Human Resources and Admin Director

Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

3rd level, International Building

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Harare

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.

Deadline: 28 July 2023

Airports Company Of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.

