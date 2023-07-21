Secretary To Airport Manager (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post based at J.M. Nkomo International Airport
Reports to: Airport Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Takes minutes in meetings to ensure that records of proceedings are available for future references.
- Types all correspondence, reports and filing them in a systematic way for easy access retrieval.
- Ensures the effective utilization of office machines and uses them to present documents in the most accurate, professional and presentable manner.
- Keeps the diary and ensures that appointments and meetings are systematically scheduled to ensure effective utilization of time.
- Attends to both incoming and outgoing calls to co-ordinate and facilitate communication within the department.
- Types both internal and external correspondence emanating from the departmental office to ensure prompt communication.
- Receives and making call.
- Filesdocuments
- Controls file movements, as well as creating files for day-to-day correspondences.
- Handles mails and receives calls.
- Makes traveling arrangements.
- Makes hotel arrangements for the department.
- Performs general office administration of the smooth running of JM Nkomo International Airport.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 “O” levels including English Language.
- Diploma in Secretarial Studies or Office Administration.
- At least 3 years relevant work experience.
Competencies:
- Proficiency in English.
- Good organizational and administrative skills.
- Good communication skills.
- Must be efficient.
- Must have good public relations and customer care abilities.
- High confidentiality.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Sound computer literacy.
Other
How to Apply
Interested qualified candidates should submit their application letters with detailed CVs, and copies of academic and professional certificates to:
The Human Resources and Admin Director
Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
3rd level, International Building
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
Harare
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply for all positions.
CAAZ manages and develops eight airports in Zimbabwe, offering direct and fast access to the country's tourist resort areas. R G Mugabe International Airport is an international gateway into the capital city of Harare, the hub of commercial activity in the country.