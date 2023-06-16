Secretary x4

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving, screening and assisting visitors as necessary.

Responding to inquiries by letter, telephone and email, directing them as appropriate.

Maintaining diaries and arranging appointments.

Receiving incoming and outgoing mail and directing them to their relevant departments.

Receiving papers for meetings and preparing files.

Preparing correspondences and reports using various software applications such as word, spreadsheets, databases, and graphics packages.

Maintaining records through retrieving, retaining, storing, compiling, coding and updating files as appropriate.

Photocopying and printing documents for the office and

Any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a National Diploma in Secretarial Studies plus one (1) year relevant proven working experience of front desk job responsibilities.

Applicants must have five (5) Ordinary levels including English Language.

In addition, applicants must be computer literate in MS Word, MS Excel and Power Point.

Applicants must be mature, hardworking, reliable, honest and possess superior interpersonal and communication skills.

Additional attributes required include ability to pay attention to detail and minute taking.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience.

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

