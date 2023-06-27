Job Description

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology is a global leader in the supply of equipment, tools, services, support and technical solutions for the mining and construction industry. We offer a diverse range of opportunities through our businesses and cross-border networks, enabling you to explore your potential and thrive.

The section leader will be responsible for performing maintenance/ service as identified and requested to a required standard thereby ensuring machine availability Customer satisfaction and SHEQ effectiveness.

Location: Unki Mine

Duties and Responsibilities

The section leader will be responsible for servicing customer equipment at Unki Mine.

The various skills/competences are, among other things:

Mature and self-disciplined and readiness to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Good route cause analysis and resolution techniques coupled with the ability to meet deadlines.

Good supervision skills and a customer focus culture.

Commitment to adhere to safety, health and environmental management procedures and standards.

Ensuring that all maintenance work meets OEM Standards.

Good at report writing, must be computer literate with knowledge of using excel spreadsheets, graph presentations and charts.

Ensure that all Electrical Repair systems and procedures are followed.

Ensure compliance with all employment, health and safety laws.

You are responsible for your own development by following Sandvik's leadership model.

Qualifications and Experience

The Section Leader is expected to have Trade Certificate of Competence in either of the following (Diesel Plant Fitting, Auto Electrician, Millwright or Electrician).

At least 6 post qualifying experience of which 2 must be at Supervisory or leadership position in a mobile equipment workshop.

Knowledge of ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018.

Full physical & medical certificate to work in underground mining environment.

Shall be able to coach and/ or train Artisans or Apprentices.

Proven Competence in maintenance of Sandvik hard rock underground mining equipment.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3642683946/?alternateChannel=search&refId=mlmdojunp1l8EERTFAsfRQ%3D%3D&trackingId=zGzkBasKSvM77ja2mS1IZA%3D%3D

