Security Guard (Bulawayo)

Job Description

We are seeking a qualified Security Guard to join our team at United College of Education.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 Ordinary Level passes.

Relevant additional qualification in the field of security (added advantage).

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application in an envelope clearly marked "Security Guard" with:

Detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

to: