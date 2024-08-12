Pindula|Search Pindula
United College of Education

Security Guard (Bulawayo)

United College of Education
Aug. 16, 2024
Job Description

We are seeking a qualified Security Guard to join our team at United College of Education.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 5 Ordinary Level passes.
  • Relevant additional qualification in the field of security (added advantage).

Other

How to Apply

Submit your application in an envelope clearly marked "Security Guard" with:

  • Detailed Curriculum Vitae.
  • Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.

to:

 United College of Education Registry

 Post to: The Principal, United College of Education, P.O Box 1156, Bulawayo

Deadline: 16 August 2024 (1300hrs)

United College of Education

United College of Education is located in the second largest city of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, along the Old Victoria Falls Road, six kilometers from the city centre.

