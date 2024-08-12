Security Guard (Bulawayo)
United College of Education
Job Description
We are seeking a qualified Security Guard to join our team at United College of Education.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 5 Ordinary Level passes.
- Relevant additional qualification in the field of security (added advantage).
Other
How to Apply
Submit your application in an envelope clearly marked "Security Guard" with:
- Detailed Curriculum Vitae.
- Certified copies of academic and professional qualifications.
to:
United College of Education Registry
Post to: The Principal, United College of Education, P.O Box 1156, Bulawayo
Deadline: 16 August 2024 (1300hrs)Generate a Whatsapp Message
United College of Education
Browse Jobs
United College of Education is located in the second largest city of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, along the Old Victoria Falls Road, six kilometers from the city centre.
Related Jobs
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Loss Control Manager (Harare)
Deadline:
CBZ Holdings Limited
Security Operations Centre Analyst (Harare)
Deadline: