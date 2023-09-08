Pindula|Search Pindula
Veer Freight Private Limited

Security Guard (Bulawayo)

Veer Freight Private Limited
Sep. 15, 2023
Job Description

To guard premises: At wholesale and retail site and to write reports and communicate effectively.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To act quickly and to be on alert constantly in order not to be caught off guard.
  • To effectively respond to any kind of dangerous situations.
  • To observe everything going on in the area to ensure that there is nothing brewing and to prevent problems.
  • The incumbent should report the details of the incident to his supervisor after a crisis occurs, to prevent a recurrence.
  • To follow policies established by the employer and monitor things to ensure that all rules are being followed.
  • To ensure safety of property and people and constantly monitoring the premise.
  • In addition to all the other responsibilities the incumbent will be called upon to advise employers of security and safety precautions that should be taken.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Security certificate from a reputable training institute.
  • Class 3 license.
  • Good Public relations.
  • Customer care.
  • Presentable.
  • Physical fitness.
  • At least 3 years experience in manning at wholesale and retail sites.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their detailed CVS on: cv.employment48@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 September 2023

Veer Freight Private Limited

Website
+263 779 729 218

Veer-Freight (Private) Limited is an International Freight Forwarding company located in Harare, Zimbabwe. Our field of activity includes the full range of Customs Clearance Services, Freight forwarding and Warehousing Services only but to mention a few.

