Security Guard (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably and experienced individuals looking for a job as Security Guard.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

2years experience as a Security guard or any Security service

Good understanding of legal guidelines for Security and public safety.

Knowledge of standard security concepts, and practices and procedures.

Police clearance is required

Must be physicaly fit

At least 2 O' level or better

Age 25-50

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: chaddefranche@gmail.com

Deadline: 10 June 2023