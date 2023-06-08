Pindula|
Etero Metal Ltd

Security Guard (Harare)

Etero Metal Ltd
Jun. 10, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably and experienced individuals looking for a job as Security Guard.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • 2years experience as a Security guard or any Security service
  • Good understanding of legal guidelines for Security and public safety.
  • Knowledge of standard security concepts, and practices and procedures.
  • Police clearance is required
  • Must be physicaly fit
  • At least 2 O' level or better
  • Age 25-50

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs to: chaddefranche@gmail.com

Deadline: 10 June 2023

Etero Metal Ltd

Etero Metal (Pvt) Ltd covers the entire range of recycling used electric boards and auto parts. Etero Metal Limited was registered in August 2018. We cater for commercial and industrial consumers. Our services include collection, containing, sorting, shredding of electronic material that has been used in order to maximize material capacitance.

Address: Bay 3, 159 Citroen Rd, Harare

Email: info@eterometal.com

Phone: +263776580655

