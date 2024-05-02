Security Guard (Harare)

Job Description

We are looking for an experienced and qualified security guard to work at one of our premises.

Duties and Responsibilities

Patrolling the building perimeter and premises.

Noting the entry and exit of employees, visitors and other individuals

Directing visitors to the reception and logging their entry to the premises..

Responding to alarms and calls of security concern.

Keeping daily logs activities and any issues addressed.

Alert authorities on security breaches.

Addressing any infractions of building rules and /or forwarding them to the appropriate level of management.

Receiving and dispatching company goods.

Monitoring and enforcing Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) rules and regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

At least three ordinary levels.

Security guard’s training certificate.

At least 2 to 5 years of experience.

Should be 25-35 years of age.

Self-starter, honest and reliable.

Traceable references.

No criminal records and should be prepared to go through fingerprints vetting by the ZRP CID department.

Other

How to Apply

CVS to be dropped at Number 41 Kelvin North Road, Graniteside, Harare on or before 07 May 2024