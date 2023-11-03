Pindula|Search Pindula
St Anne's Hospital

Security Guard (Harare)

St Anne's Hospital
Nov. 08, 2023
Job Description

Maintain the safety and security of the employees, visitors, patients and property.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Maintain the safety and security of the employees, visitors, patients and property.
  • Guarding, patrolling, monitoring, checking the identity of all the visitors and their vehicles, traffic of the vehicles when coming/leaving the premises.
  • Facilitating guidance for staff, visitors and patients to prevent theft, violence and infraction of rules.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of 3 years' experience in a similar role.
  • Experience in Hotels/Hospitals will be an added advantage.
  • At least 5 Ordinary Levels including English.
  • Certificate in Security training a requirement.
  • Should be between 22 and 40 years of age.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.

Deadline: 08 November 2023

St Anne's Hospital

St Anne's Hospital is a Roman Catholic health facility located in Harare, Zimbabwe. St Anne's Hospital was established in 1941 by catholic sisters of the Little Company of Mary.

