Security Guard (Harare)
St Anne's Hospital
Job Description
Maintain the safety and security of the employees, visitors, patients and property.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Maintain the safety and security of the employees, visitors, patients and property.
- Guarding, patrolling, monitoring, checking the identity of all the visitors and their vehicles, traffic of the vehicles when coming/leaving the premises.
- Facilitating guidance for staff, visitors and patients to prevent theft, violence and infraction of rules.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 3 years' experience in a similar role.
- Experience in Hotels/Hospitals will be an added advantage.
- At least 5 Ordinary Levels including English.
- Certificate in Security training a requirement.
- Should be between 22 and 40 years of age.
Other
How to Apply
Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.
Deadline: 08 November 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
St Anne's Hospital
Browse Jobs
St Anne's Hospital is a Roman Catholic health facility located in Harare, Zimbabwe. St Anne's Hospital was established in 1941 by catholic sisters of the Little Company of Mary.