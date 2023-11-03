Security Guard (Harare)

Job Description

Maintain the safety and security of the employees, visitors, patients and property.

Duties and Responsibilities

Guarding, patrolling, monitoring, checking the identity of all the visitors and their vehicles, traffic of the vehicles when coming/leaving the premises.

Facilitating guidance for staff, visitors and patients to prevent theft, violence and infraction of rules.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 3 years' experience in a similar role.

Experience in Hotels/Hospitals will be an added advantage.

At least 5 Ordinary Levels including English.

Certificate in Security training a requirement.

Should be between 22 and 40 years of age.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to: hr@stanneshospital.co.zw and mention the position being applied for in the subject matter.

Deadline: 08 November 2023