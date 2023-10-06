Security Guard Marketing Executive (Harare)

Job Description

A leading Security Services Company is looking for a mature, result-oriented Security Guard Marketing Executive with experience in the security industry to close Security Guarding contracts placements for private and public properties. The position is a challenging opportunity to develop, implement, and manage the marketing Business Strategy to meet the Company's sales objectives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Development and execution of the company's sales and marketing strategy, to ensure the achievement of sales targets.

Implementing plans and tactics to ensure retention of the existing clients.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree/Diploma in Business, Marketing, Security.

Should possess at 1-3 years of experience in Security Marketing industry.

Must have a Driver's License.

A proven database and network/s will be an added advantage.

Should be aged between 28 to 49 years old.

Other

How to Apply

Suitable and interested candidates should submit an application letter and cv in a sealed envelope addressed to: The Manager Defcorp at No. 10 Fereday Drive Eastlea Harare. Applications will be accepted Monday to Saturday between 0800-1600 only.

Deadline: 19 October 2023