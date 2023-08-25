Pindula|Search Pindula
St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre

Security Guard

St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre
Aug. 26, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have 5 O Levels.
  • Security Guard Training.
  • At least 2 years experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications together with CVs and copies of certificates (as one pdf document) via email to: hr@stgiles.org.zw

Deadline: 26 August 2023

St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre

St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre is a non-governmental organisation involved in the rehabilitation of both adults and children with all types of physical disability.

