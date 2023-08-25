Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Security Guard
St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have 5 O Levels.
- Security Guard Training.
- At least 2 years experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications together with CVs and copies of certificates (as one pdf document) via email to: hr@stgiles.org.zw
Deadline: 26 August 2023
St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre
St Giles Medical Rehabilitation Centre is a non-governmental organisation involved in the rehabilitation of both adults and children with all types of physical disability.
