Security Guards (Harare)

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Aug. 10, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitable, qualified and experienced persons to fill in the contract position that has arisen at Defcorp Private Limited.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The security guard is responsible for recording the name of visitors,patrolling the property and apprehending trespassers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Physical strength and fitness [if you're not fit will not qualify.
  • Ageded between 30 -50.
  • Will to undergo further security training.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, qualified and experienced candidates to send CVs to: procurement@defcorp.co.zw

Deadline: 10 August 2023

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.

