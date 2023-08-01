Security Guards (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitable, qualified and experienced persons to fill in the contract position that has arisen at Defcorp Private Limited.

Duties and Responsibilities

The security guard is responsible for recording the name of visitors,patrolling the property and apprehending trespassers.

Qualifications and Experience

Physical strength and fitness [if you're not fit will not qualify.

Ageded between 30 -50.

Will to undergo further security training.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, qualified and experienced candidates to send CVs to: procurement@defcorp.co.zw

Deadline: 10 August 2023