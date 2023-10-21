Security Guards (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structure.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inspect and patrol premises regularly.

Monitor the company's property and maintain safe and secure environment.

Watch for signs of crime or disorder; investigate disturbances.

Act lawfully at all times in direct defense of life or property.

Act as a consistent presence to deter criminals.

Authorise entrance of people and vehicles.

Evict violators of rules and regulations.

Report any suspicious/ unusual occurrences to authorities and management.

Patrol premises randomly and regularly, including buildings and perimeter.

Monitor and control access to building entrances and vehicle gates.

Qualifications and Experience

Proof of attainment of 'O' Level.

No criminal record.

Ability to read and write.

Physical fitness.

Alertness, vigilance, mind on the job.

Willingness to comply with all laws and institutional regulations at all times.

Keen surveillance skills and detail orientation.

Integrity, professionalism, and character beyond reproach.

Height -females 155cm, males 160cm.

Age 25 - 45 years

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs (indicating title) to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw

Deadline: 23 October 2023