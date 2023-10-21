Security Guards (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structure.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Inspect and patrol premises regularly.
- Monitor the company's property and maintain safe and secure environment.
- Watch for signs of crime or disorder; investigate disturbances.
- Act lawfully at all times in direct defense of life or property.
- Act as a consistent presence to deter criminals.
- Authorise entrance of people and vehicles.
- Evict violators of rules and regulations.
- Report any suspicious/ unusual occurrences to authorities and management.
- Patrol premises randomly and regularly, including buildings and perimeter.
- Monitor and control access to building entrances and vehicle gates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proof of attainment of 'O' Level.
- No criminal record.
- Ability to read and write.
- Physical fitness.
- Alertness, vigilance, mind on the job.
- Willingness to comply with all laws and institutional regulations at all times.
- Keen surveillance skills and detail orientation.
- Integrity, professionalism, and character beyond reproach.
- Height -females 155cm, males 160cm.
- Age 25 - 45 years
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs (indicating title) to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw
Deadline: 23 October 2023
Fossil Contracting
Browse Jobs
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.
