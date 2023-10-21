Pindula|Search Pindula
Fossil Contracting

Security Guards (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Oct. 23, 2023
Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structure.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Inspect and patrol premises regularly.
  • Monitor the company's property and maintain safe and secure environment.
  • Watch for signs of crime or disorder; investigate disturbances.
  • Act lawfully at all times in direct defense of life or property.
  • Act as a consistent presence to deter criminals.
  • Authorise entrance of people and vehicles.
  • Evict violators of rules and regulations.
  • Report any suspicious/ unusual occurrences to authorities and management.
  • Patrol premises randomly and regularly, including buildings and perimeter.
  • Monitor and control access to building entrances and vehicle gates.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proof of attainment of 'O' Level.
  • No criminal record.
  • Ability to read and write.
  • Physical fitness.
  • Alertness, vigilance, mind on the job.
  • Willingness to comply with all laws and institutional regulations at all times.
  • Keen surveillance skills and detail orientation.
  • Integrity, professionalism, and character beyond reproach.
  • Height -females 155cm, males 160cm.
  • Age 25 - 45 years

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs (indicating title) to: humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com or recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw

Deadline: 23 October 2023

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

