Security Guards (Zengeza 3 & Chitungwiza)

Job Description

SECURICO Security Services shall be recruiting Security Guards in Chitungwiza on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday (13, 14 & 15 December 2023) at: Step ‘n’ Style Complex (Nyatsime Turn off), Tilco Industry, (opposite Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza).

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have ‘O’ Level or Equivalent.

Must be 21 - 50 years (Male Security Guards).

Must be 28 - 45 years (Female Security Guards).

Benefits include the following:

Good opportunities for employee growth due to the rapid expansion.

A Group Funeral & Medical Scheme.

Bursary Scheme for employees’ children.

Performance Awards.

HIV, Wellness & Gender Equality Awareness.

Safety, Health, Environmental & Quality Management awareness.

