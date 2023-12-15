Pindula|Search Pindula
SECURICO Security Services

Security Guards (Zengeza 3 & Chitungwiza)

SECURICO Security Services
Dec. 15, 2023
Job Description

SECURICO Security Services shall be recruiting Security Guards in Chitungwiza on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday (13, 14 & 15 December 2023) at: Step ‘n’ Style Complex (Nyatsime Turn off), Tilco Industry, (opposite Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza).

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have ‘O’ Level or Equivalent.
  • Must be 21 - 50 years (Male Security Guards).
  • Must be 28 - 45 years (Female Security Guards).

Benefits include the following:

  • Good opportunities for employee growth due to the rapid expansion.
  • A Group Funeral & Medical Scheme.
  • Bursary Scheme for employees’ children.
  • Performance Awards.
  • HIV, Wellness & Gender Equality Awareness.
  • Safety, Health, Environmental & Quality Management awareness.

NOTE:

  • Potential candidates are required to bring and wear own masks.
  • Please bring your original National I.D. Card, “O” Level Certificates & any other relevant professional & educational Certificates, and Pen.
  • COVID-19 Vaccination certificate will be an added advantage.

Please come in person with the required documents.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 15 December 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

A leading provider of private security services in Zimbabwe

Browse Jobs

