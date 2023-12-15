Security Guards (Mabvuku)
Job Description
SECURICO Security Services shall be recruiting Security Guards in Mabvuku, Harare on: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday (13, 14 & 15 December 2023): At Simudzai Primary School near Choppies Kamunhu shopping center, Mabvuku, Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have ‘O’ Level or Equivalent.
- Must be 21 – 50 years (Male Security Guards).
- Must be 28 – 45 years (Female Security Guards).
Benefits include the following:
- Good opportunities for employee growth due to the rapid expansion.
- A Group Funeral & Medical Scheme.
- Bursary Scheme for employees’ children.
- Performance Awards.
- HIV, Wellness & Gender Equality Awareness
- Safety, Health, Environmental & Quality Management awareness.
NOTE:
- Potential candidates are required to bring and wear own masks.
- Please bring your original National I.D. Card, “O” Level Certificates & any other relevant professional & educational Certificates, and Pen.
- A driver’s licence and a Vaccination certificate will be an added advantage.
- Please come in person with the required documents.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 15 December 2023
