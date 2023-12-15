Security Guards (Mabvuku)

Job Description

SECURICO Security Services shall be recruiting Security Guards in Mabvuku, Harare on: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday (13, 14 & 15 December 2023): At Simudzai Primary School near Choppies Kamunhu shopping center, Mabvuku, Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have ‘O’ Level or Equivalent.

Must be 21 – 50 years (Male Security Guards).

Must be 28 – 45 years (Female Security Guards).

Benefits include the following:

Good opportunities for employee growth due to the rapid expansion.

A Group Funeral & Medical Scheme.

Bursary Scheme for employees’ children.

Performance Awards.

HIV, Wellness & Gender Equality Awareness

Safety, Health, Environmental & Quality Management awareness.

NOTE: