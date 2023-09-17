Security Guards: Marketing Executive (Harare)
Job Description
A leading Security Services Company is looking for a mature, result-oriented Security Guard Marketing Executive with experience in the security industry to close Security Guarding contracts placements for private and public properties. The position is a challenging opportunity to develop, implement, and manage the marketing Business Strategy to meet the Company's sales objectives.
Duties and Responsibilities
- development and execution of the company's sales and marketing strategy, to ensure the achievement of sales targets.
- Implementing plans and tactics to ensure retention of the existing clients.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree/ Diploma in Business, Marketing, Security.
- Should possess at 1-3 years of experience in Security Marketing industry.
- Must have a Driver's License.
- A proven database and network/s will be an added advantage.
- Should be aged between 28 to 49 years.
Other
How to Apply
Suitable and interested candidates should submit an application letter and cv in a sealed envelope addressed to the Manager Defcorp at No. 10 Fereday Drive Eastlea Harare.
Applications will be accepted Monday to Saturday
Deadline: 21 September 2023 @ 13:00Generate a Whatsapp Message
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.