Security Guards

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post. (Gweru, Harare, Zvishavane And Kwekwe Campuses)

Risk And Loss Control Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide day and night guard duties at university premises and property to ensure their safety.

Conduct crime prevention patrols in areas of responsibility.

Provide advice and support to the University community on security matters.

Provide access control services.

Provide escort for cash in transit.

Crime scene management.

Risk management.

Create a conducive atmosphere to promote a healthy learning environment.

Perform any other lawful duty that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 ‘O’ levels including English Language.

Basic training in security from a recognized institution.

At least two (2) years working experience in the security sector.

No criminal record.

The candidate should be below 40 years, a self-starter, physically fit and can withstand extended working hours.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates, and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place, and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s), and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

Application documents must be in a single-scan pdf format.

NB: The successful candidate may be deployed to any of the University Campuses. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 28 April 2023