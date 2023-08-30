Security Guards Needed Urgently

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitable, qualified and experienced persons to fill in the contract position that has arisen at Defcorp Private Limited.

Duties and Responsibilities

Report to supervisor on a regular basis.

The security guard is responsible for recording the name of visitors, patrolling the property and apprehending trespassers.

Will to undergo further security training.

Qualifications and Experience

Physical strength and fitness, if you're not fit will not qualify.

Aged 30 -50.

Should attach a detailed CV.

How to Apply

Qualified and experienced candidates to send CVs to: +263715198877

Deadline: 01 September 2023