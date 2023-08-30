Security Guards Needed Urgently
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitable, qualified and experienced persons to fill in the contract position that has arisen at Defcorp Private Limited.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Report to supervisor on a regular basis.
- The security guard is responsible for recording the name of visitors, patrolling the property and apprehending trespassers.
- Will to undergo further security training.
Qualifications and Experience
- Physical strength and fitness, if you're not fit will not qualify.
- Aged 30 -50.
- Should attach a detailed CV.
Other
How to Apply
Qualified and experienced candidates to send CVs to: +263715198877
Deadline: 01 September 2023
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Browse Jobs
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.
Related Jobs
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Security Guards x12 (Hwedza)
Deadline:
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
Security Officer (Hwedza)
Deadline: