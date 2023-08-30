Pindula|Search Pindula
Defcorp Pvt. Ltd

Security Guards Needed Urgently

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd
Sep. 01, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitable, qualified and experienced persons to fill in the contract position that has arisen at Defcorp Private Limited.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Report to supervisor on a regular basis.
  • The security guard is responsible for recording the name of visitors, patrolling the property and apprehending trespassers.
  • Will to undergo further security training.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Physical strength and fitness, if you're not fit will not qualify.
  • Aged 30 -50.
  • Should attach a detailed CV.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and experienced candidates to send CVs to: +263715198877

Deadline: 01 September 2023

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd

Defcorp Pvt. Ltd was registered in year 2018 and seeks to answer all Safety and Security related hurdles. The target market has been segmented to meet the modern industry, Agriculture, Mining and Commercial business zones.

