Job Description

SECURICO Security Services shall be recruiting Security Guards in Harare on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday (13, 14 & 15 December 2023) At:

No 1515 Toure road, New Ardbennie, former Longman building (opposite ZESA) at 0700 hours.

SECURICO HQ: No.10 Millwood Road Workington, Harare at hours.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have ‘O’ Level or Equivalent.

Should be 21 - 50 years (Male Security Guards)

Should be 28 - 45 years (Female Security Guards)

Benefits include the following:

Good opportunities for employee growth due to the rapid expansion.

A Group Funeral & Medical Scheme.

Bursary Scheme for employees’ children.

Performance Awards.

HIV, Wellness & Gender Equality Awareness.

Safety, Health, Environmental & Quality Management awareness.

NOTE: