Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd

Security Guards x12 (Hwedza)

Aug. 30, 2023
Job Description

The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare ( Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Record the names of visitors.
  • Patrol around the farm and apprehend trespassers.
  • Report to the supervisor on a regular basis.
  • Perform any other related duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The applicant must have O’ Level certificate.
  • At least two years’ experience in the required field.
  • Physical strength and fitness.
  • Recommendation letter/ certificate from previous employer.
  • Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).

Deadline: 30 August 2023

Green Feathers Farm is a diversified agribusiness concern with interest in field crop production, livestock production, horticulture and agro-tourism. The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare & it's field crops include tobacco, maize, soya beans, barley and wheat.

