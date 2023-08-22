Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Security Guards x12 (Hwedza)
Job Description
The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare ( Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Record the names of visitors.
- Patrol around the farm and apprehend trespassers.
- Report to the supervisor on a regular basis.
- Perform any other related duties as required.
Qualifications and Experience
- The applicant must have O’ Level certificate.
- At least two years’ experience in the required field.
- Physical strength and fitness.
- Recommendation letter/ certificate from previous employer.
- Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).
Deadline: 30 August 2023
Green Feathers Farm Pvt Ltd
