Security Guards x12 (Hwedza)

Job Description

The farming business is situated about 120 km southeast of Harare ( Wedza District). The main pillars of production are horticulture, field crops (tobacco), livestock, and agro-tourism.

Duties and Responsibilities

Record the names of visitors.

Patrol around the farm and apprehend trespassers.

Report to the supervisor on a regular basis.

Perform any other related duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant must have O’ Level certificate.

At least two years’ experience in the required field.

Physical strength and fitness.

Recommendation letter/ certificate from previous employer.

Willingness to relocate, stay and live on the farm is a pre-requisite.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: gffvacancy@gmail.com clearly stating the position being applied for as your email subject reference for example: (Application for sales and marketing offer).

Deadline: 30 August 2023