Security Guards x2 (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​:​Twelve (12) Months.

Reporting to the District Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Secure premises and personnel by patrolling property; monitoring surveillance equipment; inspecting buildings, equipment, organization assets, and access points; permitting entry.

Prevent losses and damage by reporting irregularities, informing violators of policy and procedures, restraining trespassers.

Compile and submit reports by recording observations, information, occurrences, and surveillance activities; interviewing witnesses; obtaining signatures.

Ensuring adherence to security and legal requirements.

Ensure the security, safety, and well-being of all personnel, visitors at the premises.

Provide excellent customer service and public relations.

Adhere to all company service and operating standards.

Respond to emergency situations to provide necessary assistance to employees and customers.

Reporting suspicious behaviour to the District Coordinator.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

At least three (3) O level passes.

A Certificate in security training is a requirement.

Any other relevant qualification.

Provision of at least two (2) traceable references.

Attach current Police clearance report.

Two (2) years experience of working as a Security Guard.

A mature person (30 years and above).

Experience of working in an NGOs is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.